Talladega Planning Commission plans public hearing about city's comprehensive plan

The Talladega Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Armstrong-Osborne Library on Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.
According to the public notice, the purpose of the hearing is to receive public comments concerning the city’s comprehensive plan update. The comprehensive plan is a general guide for the formulation of public policy and for directing future zoning, land use and development decisions. Representatives from the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission” will be present to address any questions or concerns.