Talladega Planning Commission hears results of public survey

TALLADEGA — Rajiv Myana of the East Alabama Planning and Development Commission presented the results of a public input and vision survey to the Talladega Planning Commission on Thursday as a first step toward the development of a comprehensive plan for the city.
The commission briefly discussed the results but could not formally adopt them because they lacked a quorum.
The survey was compiled from responses given by about 20 people who attended a kickoff meeting for the comprehensive plan last month. About 70 percent of the respondents actually lived in the city, and another 20 percent said they owned businesses in the city but did not live there. The rest were non-resident property owners or city employees that did not live there.
The ages were pretty evenly split, with 26.3 percent either 41 to 55 or 66 to 75. Another 21.1 percent were 55 to 65 or over 75. The rest were 18 to 24.
About 80 percent also work in the city, and 70 percent said they had been born or grown up in Talladega.
The most popular current aspects of the city were location (mentioned by 68.4 percent) and sense of community (52.6 percent). When asked to name the top three items of importance, the top responses were commercial development (80 percent) and downtown (50 percent). The city’s major shortcomings were listed as lack of commercial development and lack of entertainment options (65 percent each), followed by lack of employment opportunities and lack of pedestrian facilities (45 percent each).
A whopping 90 percent said growth had occurred too slowly over the past 10 years.
The type of development that most respondents hoped to see was sit down restaurants (85 percent), followed closely by retail (70 percent) and industrial (65 percent).
On the other hand, the majority (86.7 percent) said the city should discourage the development of fast-food restaurants.
About half said they were somewhat or very satisfied with the appearance of the downtown area. More than half, 52.6 percent, cited sidewalks as their favorite thing about downtown, with 42.1 percent citing the buildings in the area.
Restaurants were cited as the crucial ingredient for successful downtown, followed by entertainment venues, then parks and recreation, government buildings and general office space.
In what Myana described as possibly the most disturbing finding in the survey, well over half, 57.1 percent, said they not only do most of their shopping outside the city but outside the county as well.
The balance of the 13-page report cites a list of challenges and opportunities faced by the city and visions for the city’s future.
Myana said he would be back for the next Planning Commission meeting, scheduled for Sept. 22, to discuss a land use proposal as a major component of the comprehensive plan. The then said he would meet with the board again on Oct. 19, then have another public hearing the following night, Oct. 20, at the Armstrong-Osborne Public Library.
Commission chair Marie Player and member Keela Brown both emphasized the importance of bringing as many people as possible to the public hearing at the library.