Talladega Planning Commission hears results of public survey

TALLADEGA — Rajiv Myana of the East Alabama Planning and Development Commission presented the results of a public input and vision survey to the Talladega Planning Commission on Thursday as a first step toward the development of a comprehensive plan for the city.

The commission briefly discussed the results but could not formally adopt them because they lacked a quorum.