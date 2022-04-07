Talladega Planning Commission approves historic preservation provisions

TALLADEGA — The Talladega Planning Commission voted 6-1 with one abstention Wednesday night to recommend amending the city’s zoning ordinance to include historic preservation provisions in the appropriate districts.
City Building Inspector and ex officio commission member Jeanette Jueckstock abstained, since she would be the person responsible for enforcing the historic preservation laws. Commission member Jay Cooper voted no.
The commission must be consulted before any change is made to the city’s zoning ordinance, but their recommendation is not binding on the city council, which is the only body able to revise an ordinance.
The majority of the commissioners did ask for a small change to the historic preservation requirements before their report is submitted to the council, however. Board member Keela Brown asked that “certificate of appropriateness” be changed to “certificate of compliance,” when referring to the required permission to make any alterations or repairs to a historic building.
Cooper seemed to object to historic preservation requirements on general principal. “What if somebody doesn’t have the money to fix up a historic property in time?”
City attorney Mike O’Brien explained that the law would require historic properties to be maintained as they were, that there was no financial requirement. Brown added that any decision against allowing a change to a historic building could be appealed to the city’s Board of Adjustments and Repeals.
“If a man buys property, it’s his business, it’s his money, it’s his property,” Cooper said.
O’Brien and some of the other board members pointed out that living in the city limits included numerous different regulations on what could and could not be done on private property, including zoning categories that banned livestock and limited home based businesses.
“It’s not right,” Cooper said. “There are some old houses out there that are not under this. We should put the whole city under it. This is elitist. This is all about control.”
“We have to have rules and regulations and guidelines,” Board Chairwoman Marie Player said. “If you buy a $200,000 or $300,000 house, and then I put a used car lot next door, that’s not fair to you. I’m reducing the value of your property. You’ve got to have a code that considers what’s best for all.”
Mayor Tim Ragland, who is also an ex-officio board member, asked if other cities had similar historic preservation codes. O’Brien said they did, and that many of them also drew on the same language as in the proposal being voted on Wednesday night, which is taken from the state code.
O’Brien said there are also state and federal historic preservation guidelines, but these must be enforced locally as well.
Previously, the historic preservation ordinance in Talladega was enforced by the Historic Preservation Commission, which occasionally bogged down in petty squabbles and personality conflicts. The Talladega City Council voted to abolish the HPC by repealing the historic preservation ordinance in its entirety. At the time, the council said that they would replace the repealed ordinance with something else, but nearly two years later have not done so. Since then, the city has been without any historic preservation guidelines that can actually be enforced.
Now that the commission has approved the changes, the council must hold at least one public hearing before voting on the new rules.
Also Wednesday, the commission voted to name Ashton Hall vice chair, with Hall abstaining.