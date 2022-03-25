Talladega picks police chief, but city won't say who until April 4

Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill has chosen the city’s next permanent police chief, but will not make a public announcement naming that individual until the City Council meets next month.
“After an extensive interview process, the city of Talladega has selected a new police chief,” Hill said in a prepared statement. “The candidate was offered the position and accepted it. We look forward to formally announcing the name of the incoming chief of police for the Talladega Police Department at the April 4, 2022, council meeting.”
The finalists for the position are acting chief John McCoy, Prattville Assistant Chief Diane Thomas and Lts. Ronald McElrath and Jimmy Thompson, both of Talladega Police.
The April 4 council meeting begins at 5 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall.
The council is also expected to approve a capital improvements budget during the same meeting.