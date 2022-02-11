Talladega parties announce election qualifiers

Talladega Republicans and Democrats have announced the candidates running for office after qualifying ended earlier this month.
The race with by far the most qualifiers is Talladega County Sheriff. Incumbent Jimmy Kilgore will face David Latimer in the Republican primary for the office. The winner of that race will face Democrat Demarco Willis in the general election as he is the only Democrat to qualify for office in the county.
As for the county commission, Republican incumbents Malley Limbaugh and Tony Haynes are both running unopposed for Commission District 4 and District 2, respectively. Darrell V. Ingram, who was appointed to the commission in November to fill the District 1 seat left vacant by the death of Commissioner Jackie Swinford, is also the sole candidate to qualify for the position.
As for Talladega County School Board, District 5 incumbent Kathy Landers and District 2 incumbent Mike Turner will both run unopposed.
Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy will also run unopposed.
In the way of judicial offices, Republican District Attorney Steve Giddens and District Judge Jeb Fannin will run unopposed, as well.
Finally, District 33 Rep. Ben Robbins will run unopposed in his bid to secure a full term after being elected following the death of Rep. Ron Johnson. District 35 Rep. Steve Hurst will also run unopposed.