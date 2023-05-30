Talladega OKs multi-street paving project

The Talladega City Council unanimously approved a $922,000 paving project, the first of the current administration, during a brief called meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The low bid of $922,518 was submitted by Vulcan Materials, Asphalt and Construction, LLC. Two other companies also bid on the project, at just over $1 million each.
The project area includes West Street North (from Sloan Avenue parallel to Alabama 77 to Howard Street), Stephen J. White Memorial Boulevard (from Shaw Avenue to Brignoli Street), Fifth Street (from Coffee Street to Ashland Highway), Willman Road (from Alison Mill to Taylor’s Mill), Bemiston Avenue to East Parkway, Costner Street (from Allen Street to Marshall), an unnamed road (from Costner to the dead end), Yarborough (from Costner to the dead end) and Martin Luther King Junior Drive (from McAlpine Street to West Battle Street).
The bid was awarded by the council with no public discussion beforehand or comment afterward. In fact, the paving project was one of three resolutions that was handled as a single vote during Tuesday’s meeting.
The other two resolutions were bids from Osborne Food Items and Merchant Food Service for breakfast and lunch, respectively, for the city’s summer feeding program.
The funding for the paving project was already approved by the council as part of the capital improvement project for the current year.
All but one of the current council members are serving their first term, and several of those made paving a priority when they were running for office four years ago.
All five council seats will be up for election later this year.
The documents provided Tuesday do not include a timetable or estimated completion date.
The only other business to be addressed during the meeting involved entrepreneur and humanitarian Jeff Hoffman and his wife, Jennifer, who visited the city Tuesday on behalf of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.
O’Neal’s Omega Academy agreed to take over and renovate the East Side Head Start Building and the Talladega Municipal Golf Course.
Hoffman, who made his first fortune inventing the now ubiquitous airport kiosks that allow passengers to print their own boarding passes, spent the morning with City Manager Seddrick Hill touring area attractions and meeting with locals.
“We do this kind of thing all over the world,” Hoffman said. “You have something special here, a unique place … You have a sense of community. Due to the track, people know where you are, but people don’t necessarily know what you are.”
He added, “this is an opportunity for you to build your brand around your own culture. When you meet someone, you say ‘he is one of us,’ but what does that mean? That’s what I’m authorizing you to do. It’s up to you guys. You are the ones that need to figure out what to attract the young people, how to convince them to come back here after college, to build families and careers and companies here….You have all the ingredients. Now you just need to finish the recipe.”
The council meeting had originally been scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, then was rescheduled for 5 p.m. and then later for 3 p.m.