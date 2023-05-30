 Skip to main content
Talladega OKs multi-street paving project

The Talladega City Council unanimously approved a $922,000 paving project, the first of the current administration, during a brief called meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The low bid of $922,518 was submitted by Vulcan Materials, Asphalt and Construction, LLC. Two other companies also bid on the project, at just over $1 million each.