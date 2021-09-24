Talladega officials meet with other cities' officials to discuss partnerships

The current administration of the city of Talladega identified tourism as a priority early on, and, with that in mind, City Manager Seddrick Hill and other representatives of city government recently met with other public and private entities to discuss possible partnerships.
Along with Hill, the group that met in Oxford last week included Talladega City Councilman Joe Power, Munford Mayor Jo Ann Fambrough, Oxford Mayor Alton Craft, Oxford Councilwoman Charlotte Hubbard, Oxford Assistant Fire Chief Ben Stewart, Oxford spokesperson Lorie Denson and Talladega Public Information Officer Mary Sood, as well as Hall of Heroes Museum Curator Jimmy Williams, Oxford Performing Arts Center executive director John Longshore, performing arts center hospitality manager Mary Patchunka-Smith and Historic Main Street Oxford Hunter Gentry. Alabama Representative Steve Hurst was also present at a luncheon at Hubbard’s Off Main, followed by a tour of the performing arts center.
“The regional tourism luncheon marked the beginning of an exciting new partnership that will benefit Oxford, Talladega and Munford,” Hill said. “Each city has its unique strength and resources. Working together will make us even stronger and help us to better sustain, protect and promote our assets.”
He added that the attendees hoped to learn from a discussion with Craft regarding “strategies that helped Oxford to build its brand and ways in which Oxford, Talladega and Munford can work together to increase regional tourism.”