Talladega native writes a book about her life experiences: 'Shattered Glass'

Talladega native Angela Dickerson Hewlett already had a pretty full resume, describing herself as “public speaker, life coach, intercessor and the founder of Shattered Glass Coaching LLC.”
She can add published author to her list of accomplishments.
“Shattered Glass,” her first book, is available through Amazon and Barnes and Noble. According to a news release, the book is about her experiences of molestation, rape, rejection, termination, domestic abuse, considering taking her own life twice, disappointments and other .
The book has 14 chapters, and according to the release, she relates each event and each chapter to Biblical text.
She serves in the ministry, and her duties have taken her to various places in Africa.
She credits God for the perseverance and determination to overcome her obstacles.
Hewlett graduated from Talladega High in May 1979 and is the daughter of the late Bertha Mae Dickerson and the late Robert C. Miller. She earned an undergraduate degree from Tuskegee University and a master’s degree from Liberty Baptist Theological Seminary. She went on to earn a second master’s from Liberty University in human services counselling, marriage and family.
According to the release, she spends time crocheting and sewing her own clothing line: Angie’s Fashion World
She lives in Montgomery and is working on her second book, according to the release. She can be reached at www.shatteredglasscoaching@gmail.com.
She is planning to hold a book signing in her hometown at some point in the future.