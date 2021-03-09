Talladega native wins solider-of-the-week honor

A Talladega native has been named soldier of the week for Delta Company, 369th Adjutant General Battalion at Fort Jackson, SC.
According to a news release, Private Stevlen Dickerson was honored as soldier of the week for Feb. 22-26.
Dickerson is a 2017 graduate of Talladega High School and a 2020 Graduate of Talladega College, with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He graduated from high school and college with honors.
Dickerson enlisted in the United States Army and has received orders to be stationed in Korea for his first duty station, according to the release. He is a member of Peace Missionary Baptist Church, Mt. Moriah Lodge No. 12, and served as the band manager of The Talladega College Marching Tornadoes Band while in college.