Talladega native overcomes adversity, becomes police officer, mentor to youths

DECATUR — “My mother and a pastor in Talladega, Alabama, where I was born and reared, were my two most memorable mentors while growing up,” said Don Swain, 47, reflecting on why his chosen career as a police officer has carved a path toward his success.
Swain is the police site supervisor for the Huntsville campus at Calhoun Community College where he works to ensure a safe working environment for employees, students and stakeholders.
As Swain grew up and attended school, Talladega was a town of about 17,600 inhabitants in the mid-to-late 1970s and early '80s.
“There were elements in my hometown which could have influenced me to go down the wrong path like gang-banging coupled with juvenile delinquency,” Swain said.
But Swain loved to participate in sports as a young athlete and learned early on to adapt to his meager economic situation while staying focused on avoiding bad elements.
“I played football mainly as a running back through my high school years. There were lots of kids in my neighborhood with talent and sometimes we couldn’t afford to pay to play organized recreational sports,” he said. “We played on informal teams with each other like sandlot baseball and football. My two cousins motivated me to play football and taught my youngest uncle, my brother and me to play several different sports. And watching some of the older guys play sports in the community inspired me to play different sports.
Swain added, “Watching my mother struggle and overcome adversity built the foundation for me to strengthen, tackle and face adversities in life. Also, the Reverend Clarence Henderson, Sr., was someone who believed in me and my brother. He knew we lived in the local housing projects and that we came from a single parent household. He also helped other families besides his own. Pastor Henderson is the reason I strive to give back to at-risk youth — particularly those from single parent households, who have an upbringing similar to mine.”
He added, “Having and keeping a job was my top priority instead of focusing on me and future athletic or career goals. I needed to help support my mom and siblings after all she had done for us.”
He spent almost three years with the Talladega Police Department as a reservist from 1996-98. Swain then decided to move to Huntsville in 1999 to keep pursuing a career in law enforcement.
Swain is a member of the 100 Black Men of America's Greater Huntsville Chapter. The members of this civic organization and service club strive to educate and empower young men from ages 10 through 16 or, from 5th grade to 12th grade. His advice to younger people is simple.
“Do what you have to do, within reason, to get to your goals; apply yourself and stay focused,” he said.
Said Mark Branon, Dean, Huntsville campus: “Officer Swain is a man dedicated to his craft. He not only serves as a role model to students at Calhoun Community College, his dedication to the community through his involvement with civic organizations such as 100 Black Men of Greater Huntsville allows him to dedicate time to changing the lives of those he mentors. I could think of no better role model for the youth of North Alabama as Officer Swain.
Branon added, “We all live busy lives, but Don gives of his time and talents to improve the lives of others. He is a true servant leader.”
Said Mya Brandy, Admissions & Records Office, Calhoun Community College: “Officer Swain is one of the most valuable members of the Calhoun team. He exemplifies leadership through his personable demeanor and interactions with employees, faculty, and students of the school. Through his community contributions, he sets a great example for others to perform humanitarian acts. It is a great pleasure to work with him.”
Swain earned an associate degree from Calhoun Community College and a bachelor’s degree in public administration and government from Athens State University. He is pursuing a master’s degree in homeland security and emergency management from Grand Canyon University. He also runs his own business, “Insight Consulting,” specializing in public policy development and public speaking, safety training, and counseling.
He has been married for 20 years to his teen age era sweetheart, the former April Pointer, also from Talladega. They have a 28-year-old son, Kurtilyn Barclay and a 14-year-old son, Cameron.