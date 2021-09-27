Talladega native named a Fellow in North Carolina education program

Talladega native Angel Goodwine Batts has been named a Fellow in the North Carolina Education Policy Fellowship Program.
Goodwine Batts is an honor graduate of Talladega County Central High School, holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Talladega College, and earned a master’s degree in K-12 special education from Jacksonville State University. She received her Educational Leadership Certification from Gardner-Webb University in North Carolina.
North Carolina’s Education Policy Fellowship Program is one of 17 EPFP programs nationally administered through the Institute for Educational Leadership in Washington, D.C.
The North Carolina Education Policy Fellowship Program is the only statewide program of its kind that focuses on leadership and professional development in the context of education policy. Fellows come from public schools, higher education, community colleges, state agencies, and a diverse array of education organizations across North Carolina.
Goodwine Batts is the team lead/section chief of the Integrated Academic and Behavior Systems team at the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. The IABS team is a part of the Office of Educational Equity and partners with the Exceptional Children Division.
Goodwine Batts has served on the IABS team supporting public school units in their implementation of a multi-tiered system of support for seven years in the roles of regional consultant, systems lead consultant and interim director. Her prior professional experiences included three years as a positive behavior intervention support regional and professional development consultant, two years as a district behavior support liaison and PBIS district coordinator, 11 years as exceptional children and inclusion teacher at the middle and high school levels. Three of those years she served as an educator and advocate at Anniston Middle School and her alma mater Talladega County Central High School.
Goodwine Batts is currently helping to lead the work of eliminating significant disproportionality through educational equity.