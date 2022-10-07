Talladega native leads city charge to help Hurricane Ian victims

TALLADEGA — The Talladega community would have come together to help the Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Ian regardless. They have come together to help people all over the country before. But this time, the plea came from a familiar face.
Rev. Phoebe Presson first came to Talladega as pastor of Jacobs Chapel CME Church, and became a well-known community activist. Then she was reassigned to St. Phillips CME in Fort Meyers, Fla., in the heart of the area most severely struck by Ian.
“People are waiting in line for four hours just to get gas, and for two to three hours for a case of bottled water,” she said. “Even when you get gas, the bridge on I-75 is out. There are no trailers and no storage, and all of the water is contaminated. Some places have electricity, some have electricity some of the time and some people are still in the dark. The hospitals are all full. Some of the seniors are just now able to come home, but the ones that are on oxygen are still staying at local schools. Someone told me that if people want to understand what it’s like, fill up your tub, shut off your phone and turn off your lights and water. Now wait five days. That’s a sample of what it’s like.”
The storm itself dropped nine feet of water on a seal evel community in a day, but that was not even the scariest part.
“Those howling winds,” she said, “there’s nothing like them.”
And she knew there were people in Talladega who would help.
On Tuesday morning, The 100 Men Community Service Organization and members of Peace Baptist Church, Jacobs Chapel, Bellview Baptist Church, Rocky Mount, Howell’s Chapel, Kingston, Lily Hill and Word of Life Church all came together Tuesday morning at Peace Baptist and loaded up a U-Haul truck with bottled water, canned food, crackers, paper towels, toilet paper, bleach, soap, hand sanitizer and all manner of other crucial items in short supply in the disaster area.
Presson said she would be driving the truck to Florida herself, and estimated the trip would take at least 12 hours one way.
Delivering the supplies is the first step of the process, she added. Next will be dealing with the mental fallout that comes in the wake of a natural disaster.
“It’s traumatic for everyone, but especially for the kids who may not know how to refocus," she said. "There are about 40 kids in the church that I’ll be starting with counseling, and we’ll be going out into the community calling on people to help them, going door to door if we need to. Not everyone has relatives in the area, and not everyone belongs to a church. They don’t know the next step. We want to help with that.”