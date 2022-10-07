 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Talladega native leads city charge to help Hurricane Ian victims

Phoebe Presson

Representative of the 100 Men and more than half a dozen churches packed a U-Haul truck full of essential supplies bound for Fort Meyers, Florida, Tuesday morning. Pictured above are James Williams, Ralph Putnam, Charles Oden, Edna Johnson, William Warwick, Eula Morris, Matthew Morris, Phoebe Presson of Fort Myers (but formerly of Talladega) and Rev. Van Welch.

 

 Chris Norwood/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — The Talladega community would have come together to help the Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Ian regardless. They have come together to help people all over the country before. But this time, the plea came from a familiar face.

Rev. Phoebe Presson first came to Talladega as pastor of Jacobs Chapel CME Church, and became a well-known community activist. Then she was reassigned to St. Phillips CME in Fort Meyers, Fla., in the heart of the area most severely struck by Ian.