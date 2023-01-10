 Skip to main content
Talladega native holds finance director post

Phillips

Shaneeka Phillips

The City of Talladega has named Talladega native Shaneeka Phillips as its new finance director. 

Phillips previously served as the town clerk/treasurer for Harpersville, where she was also the human resources administrator, custodian of records, and chief election official.