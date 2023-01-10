Talladega native holds finance director post

The City of Talladega has named Talladega native Shaneeka Phillips as its new finance director.
Phillips previously served as the town clerk/treasurer for Harpersville, where she was also the human resources administrator, custodian of records, and chief election official.
“Ms. Phillips’ experience in successfully managing town funds, accounts and finances, as well as her outstanding supervisory skills, will make her a great asset to the City of Talladega,” said City Manager Seddrick Hill.
In Harpersville, Phillips managed the town’s budget; organized and interpreted financial statements and monthly reports for the mayor, council, and department heads; regulated the collection of all town taxes, permits, licenses, and other receivables; and ensured compliance with the town business licenses, ordinances and sale, use, rental, lodging, and tobacco taxes.
Her extensive responsibilities also included governing the collection of municipal taxes with a contracted agency; reviewing accounts for local audit approvals; assisting in the collection of delinquent taxes of local vendors; superintending town bids, Request for Proposals (RFP) and related activities; and maintaining compliance documentation for state and federal regulations.
Prior to joining the Town of Harpersville, Ms. Phillips served as a regional technical manager for the U.S. Census Bureau in Atlanta, where she was responsible for oversight of approximately 200 census field supervisors, managers, and support staff.
Her volunteer and professional affiliations include Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., National League of Cities, Alabama League of Municipalities, the Shelby County Chamber, Alabama Association of Floodplain Managers, Alabama Municipal Clerk Association and Alabama Municipal Revenue Officers Association.
She holds a Master of Science in strategic communications from Arkansas State University, a Bachelor of Arts in business Administration, management, and operations from Talladega College.
When Hill introduced her to the Talladega City Council Monday night, Phillips said that she was glad to be coming home and looked forward to working with the other departments in city government.
The office of city finance director has been something of a revolving door over the last few years. On at least two occasions the office was held by temporary employees, and prior to Phillips coming aboard was held on an interim basis by city purchasing director Renea Blackburn.