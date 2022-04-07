Talladega native donates copy of his new book to hometown library

TALLADEGA — Hardy Smith visited his hometown this week and donated a copy of his new book, “Stop The Nonprofit Board Blame Game,” to the Armstrong-Osborne Library.
Talladega was a place he spent a great deal of time in his younger days, he said.
Smith has covered a lot of ground over the course of his career, but he said that the roots of all that, and of his new book, are right here.
Smith was a Boy Scout (Troop 39 at the Methodist Church, he said), graduated from Talladega High School and went on to Jacksonville State University, then came home again.
“I worked at (radio station) WNUZ when I was in high school and college, and afterward, too,” he said. “My family had been very involved in the community my whole life, and I got involved particularly with the Jaycees, and the politics of the Jaycees, first locally, then at the state level and nationally.
“The community supported me in that, in seeking state and national office.”
He was still working in radio at the time, and “was doing a lot of motorsports coverage,” first for local radio and then for the Motor Racing Network.
“These were the days before ESPN, and the Motor Racing Network just picked up local talent for every location where there was a track.” Smith said. “I ended up being the director for the Talladega races.
“Just to give you an idea of how long ago this was, at the time, Eli Gold was the public relations guy for a hockey team in Birmingham back then."
Smith said he went to the speedway, then for the International Speedway Corporation and NASCAR, which were two different companies that shared personnel.
“I was one the ones that worked for everybody,” he said. “So I moved to Daytona, where I was director of public affairs, lobbying and community affairs nationwide.
“I got to meet a lot of really fantastic individuals doing that. I was still a young kid, but I got to be a part of the growth of NASCAR and the new tracks that were being built. I was in that world for about 30 years.”
Smith said he was always a frequent public speaker, and after retiring from NASCAR he “decided to go pro; I started a professional speakers bureau.”
Much of his speaking came back to his roles as a volunteer leader and board member during his years in Talladega, where he also served on the Chamber of Commerce (as past president) and with ARC, March of Dimes and a tourism promotion committee that sought to integrate the speedway with the Talladega community at large.
“Everything is a cycle,” he said, pointing out some recent decisions from city government. “We can see it happening again.
“The Jaycees were a huge influence, they gave me so many opportunities to work in so many programs and activities. I actually lost count of them all.”
He also branched into consulting around this time, drawing on his previous experiences and working with organizations all over the country to “recruit, retain and train volunteers. There are more than 1.7 million nonprofits in the U.S., and every organization is unique, but there are also some things all of them have in common.”
Which is where the book comes in.
The two biggest challenges, he said, are money and frustration with board member engagement. In many organizations, the board members are either not involved enough or they cross the line into meddling in day-to-day operations.
“The question is why they don't just do what they’re supposed to do. That’s one of the most frequently asked questions I get, and it's what drove me to write this book,” Smith said. There’s been a lot written on the subject, there’s a whole lot of advice out there, but the problem persists. If you’re not getting results with what you’re doing, it’s time to try something new.”
During his tenure with NASCAR, in particular, Smith said he learned to “recognize problems before they occur."
“I try to bring a certain contrarian, challenging mindset to problems where the solution in place just isn’t working," he said. "I researched nonprofit board members from the perspective of the professional staff. They need the voice of the board members. But a lot of board members are not really satisfied with their board service experience, and poor communication seems to be the major reason. … That’s why the missions of good causes sometimes go unfulfilled.
In addition to donating a copy to the library, Smith’s book is available through Amazon, Barnes and Noble and pretty much anywhere books are sold. There is also a print on demand ebook version available.
And if you would like to get an autographed copy, Smith said he will be back in town for a book signing May 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Heritage Hall.