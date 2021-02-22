Talladega National Forest Service plans prescribed burns totaling 572 acres

The Talladega National Forest-Talladega Ranger District has announced a pair of prescribed burns today, totaling 572 acres.
The first burn will include 110 acres, four miles East of Winterboro and eight miles South of Talladega. FS RD 612, and CR 12 form portions of this burn boundary and should be traveled with caution.
According to the release, the public might notice Forest Service fire crews and equipment. Smoke may also be visible on Highway 21 West of the burn area. The wind is expected to be out of the Southeast and carry the smoke to the Northwest toward the Alpine and Cropwell areas.
As the temperatures cool later today, the smoke may begin to settle down a tributary of Emauhee Creek. Some settling may also occur around the general area of the burn.
The second burn will include 472 acres today, 10 miles East of Sylacauga and two miles North of Highway 148. FS RD 616 forms a portion of this burn boundary and should be traveled with caution.
According to the release, the wind is expected to be out of the Southeast and carry the smoke to the Northwest towards the Alpine and Cropwell areas. As the temperatures cool later today, the smoke may begin to settle down a tributary of Tallaseehatchee Creek. Some settling may also occur around the general area of the burn.
The release noted that if you encounter smoke on roadways, please slow down, turn on your low-beam headlights and use caution when encountering prescribed burning operations and smoke.
The Forest Service said a prescribed burn is a controlled fire ignited by professionally trained and experienced Forest Service personnel. A prescribed burn is carefully planned to improve the health of the national forest.