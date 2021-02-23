Talladega National Forest Service plans prescribed burn of about 1,800 acres near Heflin

The Talladega National Forest-Shoal Creek Ranger District has announced a prescribed burn today of about 1,800 acres.
The burn will be about eight miles Northwest of Heflin in the Rattlesnake Mountain area.
Forest Service Roads 536 and 529 form the burn boundary and should be traveled with caution.
According to the release, the public might notice Forest Service fire crews and equipment. Smoke may also be visible on Forest Service Road 500 east of the burn area. The wind is expected to be out of the west and will carry the smoke to the east. As the temperatures cool later today, the smoke may begin to settle down the Shoal Creek drainage. Some settling may also occur around the general area of the burn.
Signs will be posted if needed. If encountering smoke on roadways, the Forest Service encourages you to slow down, turn on your low-beam headlights and use caution when encountering prescribed burning operations and smoke.
The Forest Service said a prescribed burn is a controlled fire ignited by professionally trained and experienced Forest Service personnel. A prescribed burn is carefully planned to improve the health of the national forest.