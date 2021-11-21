Talladega National Forest fire: Family of five praise officials for ensuring their safety

A family of five from Enterprise, Miss., are safe at home tonight after Cheaha State Park officials evacuated cabins, chalets, and campgrounds just before noon today.
Daniel Sisson, 32, said he and his wife Megan, 29, are a little disappointed, a lot concerned and very appreciative of the staff and everyone else who ensured they were safe and accounted for, as two active wildfires spread overnight through Talladega National Forest.
"We drove through some smoke yesterday on the way up, but I could see through it all right, and we had no power when we got to our cabin," he said.
"Then at sunset, it was thicker and closer to our cabin, and all night long we could see the glow from it, but we stayed because it was still in the distance."
He said they were aware of the situation, and advised "to leave if they heard sirens."
The U.S. Forest Service-National Forests in Alabama issued a Wildfire Alert at about 10 p.m. Sunday as authorities and firefighters fought to extinguish 300 acres.
"This morning, we were on trails at Bald Rock, and a little before noon, a park official asked us to leave the park, for our safety," he said.
"She was polite about it, and she hurried down the trail calling out for any other people in the area to hear her. She made sure we were accounted for."
He said Cheaha Park refunded his money for the cabin.
"That was a stand-up thing for them to do, and we will definitely be back again," he said. "We love it there. We love the views. There's no Scenic Overlook at home. There's nothing like that anywhere in Mississippi. I hope the damage isn't too bad. It's beautiful up there."
Latest reports from officials show 900 acres are involved in the fire.
The “Fall Branch” wildfire is between Talladega Scenic Drive/Highway 281 and Alabama Highway 49 east to Cheaha State Park.
The “Duck Nest” wildfire is occurring at Forest Service Road 651 and 642 intersection; east of Forest Service Road 651 to Cheaha State Park.
The cause is undetermined.