Talladega NAACP president inducted into Alabama NAACP Hall of Honor

Hugh Morris

 Courtesy photo

TALLADEGA — Talladega County NAACP president Rev. Hugh Morris was recently inducted into the Alabama NAACP Hall of Honor Class of 2022.

Benard Simelton, Alabama State Conference president and member of the National Board of Directors, said this honor reflects highly on the commitment to the mission and goals of the Alabama NAACP.