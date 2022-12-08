Talladega NAACP president inducted into Alabama NAACP Hall of Honor

TALLADEGA — Talladega County NAACP president Rev. Hugh Morris was recently inducted into the Alabama NAACP Hall of Honor Class of 2022.
Benard Simelton, Alabama State Conference president and member of the National Board of Directors, said this honor reflects highly on the commitment to the mission and goals of the Alabama NAACP.
“This is truly an honor of a lifetime. When you're doing something you love and are passionate about, it's not work, it's a joy and a journey,” Morris.
Morris joined two other inductees in accepting this award Oct. 8 at the Freedom Awards Program at the organization's convention held at the Westin Hotel in Birmingham. The purpose of this award is to identify and recognize NAACP members within the State of Alabama who have demonstrated superior sustained contributions to the betterment of the NAACP in their community, county and state.
Further, the selection of Morris for this honor is intended to recognize the leadership and services of dedicated NAACPers who are, or have been actively engaged in the affairs of their community. The honorees’ service must be of such magnitude that it is well recognized throughout the NAACP community.
The honoree must have served as an active member of a local unit over a sustained period of years, distinguishing themselves as a courageous freedom fighter on the battlefield for justice.
The inductees' names and plaques will be placed in an awards showcase housed in Seymour Hall on the campus of Talladega College when completed.
Also on Oct. 8, the Talladega County NAACP held its annual Freedom Fund Banquet at the Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church where the Rev. Anthony McKinney is pastor. The banquet was a success. The guest speaker was native Talladegan Judge Ricky McKinney. He served as Pastor of The First Missionary Baptist Church, Munford, Alabama from 1999 until Feb. 5, 2012.
On February 5, 2012, Rev. McKinney became the pastor of The Weeping Mary Missionary Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa, where he serves. Rev. McKinney has practiced law since 1986, trying numerous jury trials to verdict and hundreds of bench trials. His legal career began in 1986 as an Assistant City Attorney in Tuscaloosa.
He later became a trial attorney with the Tuscaloosa County Public Defender’s Office for five years. McKinney served as a legislative assistant to the Alabama Lieutenant Governor for two years, after which he maintained a general trial practice with Watson, Harrison and DeGraffenreid, LLC from 1992-1996.
In 1996, he became a partner with Burr & Forman, LLP in Birmingham, Alabama practicing in the firm’s litigation section. In 2010, McKinney, along with Jim Fleenor and Wilson Green, co-founded Fleenor, Green & McKinney, LLP. In October, 2011, Governor Robert Bentley appointed McKinney as Director of Indigent Defense Services for the State of Alabama. On Jan. 5, 2015, McKinney was sworn in as Municipal Court Judge for the City of Tuscaloosa where he serves.