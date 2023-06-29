Talladega municipal election qualifying period ends

The deadline for filing qualifying paperwork to run in the election to determine Talladega’s next mayor, council and school board was 5 p.m. Tuesday. Two seats will be open and two incumbents will be running unopposed. Incumbents are also running for other seat, with all contested.
Incumbent Mayor Timothy Ragland did not qualify for a second term, but there will be five candidates vying to hold the largely ceremonial office.
Constable Vann Caldwell, former City Councilman Donnie Miller, former Mayor Jerry Cooper, Michael R. Martin and Talladega College SGA President Ashton Hall will all appear on the ballot in August.
In Ward 1, this election marks the end of an era. Council President Dr. Horace Patterson — who was first elected to the City Council in 1991 and served as an appointed member of the Talladega City School board for a decade before that — did not qualify for reelection.
Steve Dickerson, Erica P. Graham and George Adams have all qualified to succeed him on the council.
For the Board of Education seat in Ward 1, incumbent Sandra Beavers is running again, with opposition from Duane Player and Dixie Sanders Bonner.
Incumbent Ward 2 Councilwoman Vickie Robinson Hall is facing a challenge from Tony Draper; on the school board, incumbent Allison Edwards will face off against Kelly Adams.
In Ward 3, incumbent councilman Joe Power will be running for a second term against Hugh Sims, and incumbent councilwoman Betty Spratlin will take on Terry McKee in Ward 4.
The incumbent school board candidates in those districts, Jake Montgomery and Chuck Roberts, respectively, are both unopposed.
Montgomery was reelected to a second term in 2019 by a single vote.
Incumbent Ward 5 Councilman Howard “Trae” Williams is also seeking a second term, but is being challenged by former FCI Warden Martha Jordan and former Talladega High School Principal Darius J. Williams.
In the school board contest for Ward 5, incumbent James Braswell will face Megan C. Carpenter.
As city clerk Joanna Medlen pointed out, all of the above candidates have qualified pending the completion and filing of their statements of economic interest.
Voting will take place Tuesday, Aug. 22, with the polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If one candidate in particular race fails to win a majority of the votes cast, a run-off election will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19.
According to the official announcement, “All registered and qualified electors of the state, who reside within the corporate limits of the City of Talladega, and have resided therein for 30 days or more immediately preceding the date of the election, will be authorized to participate in the city’s election of municipal officers.”
Voters must be registered at least 14 days prior to the election in order to cast a vote. A list of registered voters will be posted on the City’s website (www.talladega.com), at the Armstrong-Osborne Public Library, and at the Water Department lobby at 100 Court Street.
Voting will be at the B.N. Mabra Recreation Center (Ward 1), Brecon Recreation Center (Ward 2), Spring Street Recreation Center (Wards 3 and 4) and Bemiston Recreation Center (Ward 5).
Absentee ballot applications can be obtained from the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall, 255 South St. West or at the Alabama Secretary of State website (https://www.sos.alabama.gov) through July 18.