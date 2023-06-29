 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Talladega municipal election qualifying period ends

Horace Patterson not running again

The deadline for filing qualifying paperwork to run in the election to determine Talladega’s next mayor, council and school board was 5 p.m. Tuesday. Two seats will be open and two incumbents will be running unopposed. Incumbents are also running for other seat, with all contested.

Incumbent Mayor Timothy Ragland did not qualify for a second term, but there will be five candidates vying to hold the largely ceremonial office. 