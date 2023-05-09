 Skip to main content
Talladega motorcyclist loses lower right leg in crash

A Talladega man lost his right leg just below the knee following a recent motorcycle crash.

According to Talladega Police Capt. Bob Curtis, witnesses said the man, who was riding a Kawasaki Ninja ZX6R, was traveling at a very high rate of speed about 7 p.m. Thursday when he appeared to lost control of the vehicle on Alabama 77 North, just past the 275 Bypass. 