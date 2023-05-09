Talladega motorcyclist loses lower right leg in crash

A Talladega man lost his right leg just below the knee following a recent motorcycle crash.
According to Talladega Police Capt. Bob Curtis, witnesses said the man, who was riding a Kawasaki Ninja ZX6R, was traveling at a very high rate of speed about 7 p.m. Thursday when he appeared to lost control of the vehicle on Alabama 77 North, just past the 275 Bypass.
Curtis said the man appeared to hit the curb at least twice, then struck a sign post on the right side.
Curtis said the sign post appears to have severed the man’s leg just below the knee.
After striking the sign post, the man was thrown from the motorcycle, landing about 90 feet away.
The motorcycle itself continued for about 100 feet past where the driver landed.
The driver was airlifted to University of Alabama Birmingham via LifeSaver helicopter. No information on the driver’s condition was available Monday.