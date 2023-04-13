Talladega modifies dress code section of handbook

Starting next year, students in Talladega public schools will have a few more options when getting dressed in the morning.
The Talladega City Board of Education voted unanimously this week to approve a change to the student handbook that will allow collared shirts of any colors to be worn to school. In previous editions of the handbook, shirts had to be a solid color to be deemed acceptable.
“Our primary concern needs to be children learning, not whether they are in compliance with the dress code,” Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee said in recommending the change.
The dress code policy had been amended before the start of the current school year to allow blue jeans, Lee said. Like the change approved Tuesday night, this change was recommended after meeting with and discussing the issue with school leaders and the students themselves.
The previous change has actually correlated with fewer disciplinary actions, he added.
During the same board meeting, some minor changes, mostly deleting outdated language, were also approved to the system employee handbook.
“We want to get these changes approved so we can get them online and to the printer as soon as possible,” Lee said.
— Honored All-County Student Athletes across all sports. Unfortunately, members of the track, baseball, softball and soccer teams all had events Tuesday, and most of the honorees are involved in multiple sports. A complete listing and group photo will be arranged in the near future, Lee said.
— Approved the Open Court state adopted reading textbook list for grades K-5. This is a different program than the one currently in use.
— Approved credit recovery, reading camp and math camp summer school programs.
— Updated the memorandum of understanding with the Talladega Police Department regarding school resource officers.
— Tabled the job description for data manager/secretary in the central office.
— Accepted the resignation of Zora Ellis Junior High School science teacher Erika Wilson by a vote of 4-1, with board member Jake Mongomery casting the dissenting vote. Montgomery objected to Wilson’s last day being May 12, before the end of the school year, and asked Lee if the board could refuse to accept her resignation. Lee said the last thing he wanted was an employee, especially a teacher, who did not want to be there.
—Acknowledged Coach Rebecca Williams as the All-County girl’s coach of the year.
— Accepted the financial report.
— Heard Lee give an outline of the most recent accreditation report. He said the system’s overall score had increased from 268 in 2018 to 291 this year, and that across 30 standards the system did not have a single one point score, the lowest.
— Announced that there would be a major food giveaway at the site of Graham School May 4 starting at 11 a.m. Any family with children is eligible for a 30-pound box.