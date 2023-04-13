 Skip to main content
Talladega modifies dress code section of handbook

Starting next year, students in Talladega public schools will have a few more options when getting dressed in the morning.

The Talladega City Board of Education voted unanimously this week to approve a change to the student handbook that will allow collared shirts of any colors to be worn to school. In previous editions of the handbook, shirts had to be a solid color to be deemed acceptable.