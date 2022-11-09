 Skip to main content
Talladega midterm results keep Kilgore, several other incumbents in office

Alabama Vet Fest 2022 at Combat Park in Eastaboga in may. The event included a car/truck show, cornhole tournament, BBQ cook off competition, music, trade day and politicians stumping for votes. Katie Britt, a candidate for U.S. Senate (center) with Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore and his wife Toni. Photo by Bill Wilson

Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore has been elected to a third full term in office.

With all precincts reporting, Kilgore received 14,009 votes, or 65.06 percent of the total, to challenger DeMarco Willis’ 7,496.