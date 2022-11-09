Talladega midterm results keep Kilgore, several other incumbents in office

Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore has been elected to a third full term in office.
With all precincts reporting, Kilgore received 14,009 votes, or 65.06 percent of the total, to challenger DeMarco Willis’ 7,496.
“I’m very glad it’s over,” Kilgore said Tuesday night. “I want to thank all the good folks of Talladega County for showing confidence in us, going to the polls and casting their ballots to allow us to serve four more years as sheriff. I want to thank my family, friends and supporters. This really was a team effort, and I think that showed in the end. The margin was due to hard work by a lot of people.”
Kilgore added “I’d also like to tell Mr. Willis that I appreciate him running a good, clean race. I know him well, he used to work for us and I know him to be a good man. He did a good job for us and does a good job for the Lincoln Police Department, and I know he will continue to do so.”
Most importantly, he said, “I have a tremendous team of great people who work every day for the people of this county. No one can do this job by themselves, and I am blessed with a good team. In today’s world, we have our work cut out for us.”
Most of the other county level elections in Talladega were uncontested. County Commissioner Darrell Ingram, who was appointed to the fill the seat of the late Jackie Swinford last year, will serve a full term after running unopposed. Incumbent county commissioners Tony Haynes and Mally Limbaugh were also reelected without opposition, as were Coroner Shaddix Murphy, District Attorney Steve Giddens, District Court Judge Jeb Fannin, County School Board members Mike Turner and Kathy Landers and state Representatives Steve Hurst and Randy Wood.
Republican State Senator Lance Bell was unopposed, and Republican Keith Kelley defeated Danny McCullars with more than 71 percent of the vote in Talladega County.
There were two other contested races for state house in Talladega County, with the incumbent winning in both cases.
Republican Ben Robbins handily bested challenger Fred Crum Sr. by 6,796 votes to 2,501, or 73.4 percent of the vote.
“I can’t thank my family and the voters enough,” Robbins said Tuesday. “I look forward to serving the interests of Talladega, Coosa and Montgomery counties, and I will continue to fight to make sure my constituents are well represented. I am looking forward to introducing legislation to expand broadband access, making there are educational opportunities for workforce development and lowering taxes for our citizens. I am specifically looking at a bill to lower taxes on farmers as a way to help fight inflation.”
Incumbent Democrat Barbara Boyd carried the day in Talladega County by a somewhat narrower margin, defeating Republican challenger Evan Jackson 3,019 to 2,819, carrying 51.7 percent of the vote.
Boyd could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.
Talladega County voters also favored recompiling and editing racist language out of the state constitution and approved of all 10 constitutional amendments that appeared on Tuesday’s ballot, covering everything from allowing judges to hold people accused of certain violent felonies without bond to sewer debts in Shelby County and Lake View, a town of less than 2,000 people in Tuscaloosa County.
In state races, Talladega County voters overwhelmingly favored Republican incumbents, starting with Gov. Kay Ivey, who carried the county 14,303 votes or 66.5 percent of the total. Democrat Yolanda Flowers got 6,673 votes and Libertarian Jimmy Blake got 571.
There was not a Democrat candidate for lieutenant governor. Republican Will Ainsworth won just over 87 percent of the vote against Libertarian Ruth Page-Nelson.
In the race to succeed U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, who is retiring, Katie Britt easily carried Talladega County with 14,260 votes, beating the combined totals of Democrat Will Boyd (6,879) and libertarian John Sophocleus (439).
Incumbent Congressman Mike Rogers also handily carried the county, besting Democrat Lin Veasy, Libertarian Thomas SickofDC Casson and independent Douglas A. Bell.
State Supreme Court Justice Kelli Wise was unopposed, and Greg Cook defeated Democrat Anita L. Kelley with just under 67 percent of the vote. State Board of Education member Marie Manning was unopposed, and Republicans swept all of the other statewide races in Talladega County, including secretary of state (Wes Allen, 66 percent), state treasurer (Young Boozer, just under 87 percent), state auditor (Andrew Sorrell, over 87 percent), commissioner of agriculture and industries (Rick Pate, over 87 percent) and two seats on the public service commission (Jeremy Oden, 87 percent and Chip Beeker, 86.7 percent). There were no Democrat candidates in any of these races, although there were Libertarians.
Talladega County voters cast a total of 21,713 ballots Tuesday. Any provisional ballots from Tuesday’s election are currently still under seal, and will not be opened until next Tuesday.