Talladega Methodists furnish gifts to nursing home residents

For the 14th year in a row, Michael Scales and members of First Methodist Church in Talladega have provided Christmas gifts to patients and residents of Talladega Health and Rehab, where Seals also teaches a weekly Bible study.
Kay Spears was instrumental in getting this year’s program going, along with the other staff members at the church.
“They worked really diligently to put smiles on the faces of the people here,” Scales said.
Every one of the 223 residents of the nursing home got a gift bag. The men’s bags contained hats, socks, gloves, toothbrushes and toothpaste, body wash, deodorant, lip balm and a Bible study guide.
The women’s bags were similar, but contained feminine versions as well as scarves, house shoes and other items.
In addition, all of the members of Scale’s Bible studies class also got $25 Wal-Mart gift cards.
“They’ve all been through so much the last few years,” Scales said. In 2020, of course, the facility was under COVID-19 lockdown, and the gifts had to be delivered outside the building and distributed by staff members.
Scales himself had the flu earlier this year, and had missed teaching and studying with his friends at Talladega Health Care.
“But I’m really blown away, every year I’m blown away, about the folks from my church working so hard,” he said. “They know these people are a part of me. They know the people here are my sheep, and they want to help me feed them.”