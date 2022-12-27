 Skip to main content
Talladega Methodists furnish gifts to nursing home residents

For the 14th year in a row, Michael Scales and members of First Methodist Church in Talladega have provided Christmas gifts to patients and residents of Talladega Health and Rehab, where Seals also teaches a weekly Bible study.

Kay Spears was instrumental in getting this year’s program going, along with the other staff members at the church. 