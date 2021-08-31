Talladega mayor signs on with ‘Mayors Against Illegal Guns’

Talladega Mayor Timothy Ragland announced Monday that he has joined Mayors Against Illegal Guns, a national coalition of more than 1,000 current and former mayors from cities of all sizes across the country.
According to its website, the bipartisan group was founded by the mayors of New York City and Boston. The organization is in all 50 states, and includes four cities in Alabama: Birmingham, Montgomery, Talladega and Lisman. The last city is in Choctaw County and has a population of less than 600.
“Members of Mayors Against Illegal Guns are committed to protecting their communities by keeping illegal guns off their streets and out of their schools,” according to a press release announcing Ragland’s joining of the group. “The leaders implement and advocate for life-saving gun safety reforms from local programs and municipal ordinances to local, state and federal legislation.”
During the last Talladega City Council meeting, Ragland asked for a resolution in favor of state level legislation that would increase the penalties for those with multiple convictions for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. The resolution was ultimately approved by a vote of 4-1, with Councilman Joe Power voting no.
The legislation would require a minimum of 10 days in jail for a first offense and gradually increase the minimum sentence to 180 days in jail for a fourth subsequent conviction.
Ragland said “Joining Mayors Against Illegal Guns is a small manifestation of a more significant commitment to protecting all those who call Talladega home from senseless acts of gun violence. Addressing gun violence requires a collaborative effort at the city, state and national levels. I am committed to doing my part in this effort and look forward to a safer tomorrow.”
City Manager Seddrick Hill added, “Keeping our community safe is among my chief priorities, and I believe Mayor Ragland’s involvement in organizations like this, as well as the city’s partnership with Central Alabama Crime Stoppers, will help the Talladega Police Department to better serve and protect our community.”
The release outlines the goals of the organization as “advance enforcement strategies that ensure public safety for residents in communities disproportionately affected by gun violence; advocate for gun safety legislation at the local, state and federal levels; collect data to better understand gun violence in our communities; advance policies that reduce firearm suicides; invest in victim services and and neighborhood level violence intervention programs; implement strategies to minimizing shootings by police; implement comprehensive tracing of crime guns; use the courts and purchasing power to advance gun safety and invite other cities to join us in this effort.”
The last two years have seen a very high number of shooting incidents in Talladega. In 2020, there were 10 instances of fatal gun violence and literally hundreds of cases that involved personal injury or property damage; numerous other non-fatal incidents were likely never reported, according to Talladega Police.
There have been five murders in Talladega so far in 2021, all but one involving gunshots. Two of the five homicide cases from this year have been closed with arrests.