Talladega mayor selected to join NewDEAL

Talladega Mayor Timothy Ragland has been selected as one of 16 leaders from across the country to join the NewDEAL (Developing Exceptional American Leaders), a selective national network of state and local elected officials with Honorary Co-Chairs U.S. Senator Chris Coons, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland, and Columbia, S.C., Mayor Steve Benjamin.
According to the organization, members of the network have been chosen from more than 1,800 nominations over NewDEAL’s 12 years, and are united by their work to enact pro-growth progressive solutions across their communities.
Ragland was selected to join NewDEAL because of his dedication to issues like expanding job opportunities, improving broadband infrastructure, and strengthening the education system, according to the announcement of his selection.
One of Ragland’s key initiatives is creating a workforce development program that provides training and social services to prepare individuals to succeed in the workforce, according to the announcement.
“We are in a vitally important moment for state and local leaders as we work to channel transformational levels of federal aid while grappling with the challenges that will continue to affect the economic security of Talladega for decades to come,” Ragland said. “I look forward to sharing lessons with, and learning from other leaders who are setting the standard for effective governance, and I am excited to be part of NewDEAL’s efforts to expand opportunities for Americans in communities nationwide.”