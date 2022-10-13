 Skip to main content
Talladega mayor selected to join NewDEAL

Tim Ragland

Talladega Mayor Timothy Ragland

Talladega Mayor Timothy Ragland has been selected as one of 16 leaders from across the country to join the NewDEAL (Developing Exceptional American Leaders), a selective national network of state and local elected officials with Honorary Co-Chairs U.S. Senator Chris Coons, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland, and Columbia, S.C., Mayor Steve Benjamin.

According to the organization, members of the network have been chosen from more than 1,800 nominations over NewDEAL’s 12 years, and are united by their work to enact pro-growth progressive solutions across their communities.