Talladega mayor reads to AIDB third-graders

TALLADEGA — Talladega Mayor Timothy Ragland recently read the children’s classic "Curious George" by R.A. Rey to an attentive third-grade class at AIDB's Alabama School for the Blind.
“Visiting local schools gives me an opportunity to interact with, encourage and learn from students in our community," Ragland was quoted as saying in a news release. "I have visited every school in Talladega, and I am always honored to speak with our youth. I enjoy reading to young children because reading is a cornerstone of success.”
After reading to the class, the mayor asked students what they would like to see in Talladega. Students mentioned a movie theater and an ice skating rink.
In addition to reading to students and speaking at diverse school events and activities, Mayor Ragland frequently presents students at Talladega High School with high school athletes at Talladega High School with “Player of the Week” and other awards designed to recognize and encourage students.