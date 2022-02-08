Talladega mayor joins alliance to end childhood hunger

Talladega Mayor Timothy Ragland has joined a national alliance to end childhood hunger.
In a news release, the city announced Ragland recently joined more than 50 other mayors from across the country in a nonpartisan coalition called the Mayor’s Alliance to End Childhood Hunger. The alliance taps the individual and collective leadership of mayors to take meaningful action to end childhood hunger in cities nationwide.
“I am excited about Talladega’s involvement in Mayor’s Alliance to End Childhood Hunger,” City Manager Seddrick Hill Sr. said “The City has increased funding for non-profit organizations, held two food drives and supported diverse local initiatives to feed the hungry. But there is much more to be done, and Mayor Ragland’s involvement in the alliance will assist us in exploring additional solutions for our community.”
Ragland added, “No child in America should go hungry. This is a problem we can solve, and together, mayors from communities across the country are coming together to help do just that.”
The release said that in the United States today, nearly 12 million children live in families considered food insecure. During the COVID-19 pandemic, state, local and national leaders took urgent action to fight childhood hunger - tactics that worked to stave off greater rates of food insecurity despite the severe economic hardships brought on by the pandemic. The Mayor's Alliance will harness the collective expertise of mayors from across the political spectrum to continue driving change at the state and national levels.
The Mayor's Alliance to End Childhood Hunger is a partner of the national nonprofit Share Our Strength and it's No Kid Hungry campaign.
“Mayors have witnessed firsthand the hardship their constituents are facing, and their cities are on the frontlines of responding to the short and long-term impacts of hunger in their communities,” said Lisa Davis, senior vice president of Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen mayors address child hunger in a variety of creative ways, like advocating for and strengthening nutrition programs, to creating innovative public-private partnerships, and growing awareness of the systemic connections between poverty, racism, and hunger.”
For more information about the Mayor’s Alliance to End Childhood Hunger, visit www.mayorshungeralliance.org.