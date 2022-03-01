Talladega mayor heads to D.C. to talk about his city

TALLADEGA — Mayor Timothy Ragland recently went to Capitol Hill to request support for federal grants the city will be applying for.
The mayor visited the White House and the Eisenhower Executive Building to meet with Gabe Amo, special assistant to the president and deputy director in the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. They discussed broadband infrastructure, community violence intervention, workforce development, infrastructure, and the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“The city will be applying for numerous federal grants that could provide us with the resources needed to strengthen and revitalize our community," City Manager Seddrick Hill Sr. said. "Having the mayor and other Talladega representatives meet with White House officials helps increase our chances of securing the funding we need to make critical changes that promote growth and increase pride in our community.”
The city is currently in the bidding process to remove 14 blighted homes via a $200,000 Community Development Black Grant. Talladega is also the recipient of a $72,000 Assistance to Firefighters grant, a $15,000 Alabama Historic Commission grant, a $2,500 Library Services Technology Act grant and Alabama Power grants totaling $4,500.