Talladega man, woman accused of breaking into vehicle on Court Street

Two Talladega residents are facing felony charges following an incident on Court Street on Tuesday night.
Riley James Fegter, 22, and Santana Chase Baird, 24, were both charged with breaking into and entering a motor vehicle, according to Talladega Police Lt. Jimmy Thompson. Baird was also charged with resisting arrest.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Fegter was given a bond of $2,500 and Baird a bond of $6,000. Both remained behind bars Wednesday evening.
Thompson said officers responded to a call of a vehicle being broken into on Court Street at 7:22 p.m. Tuesday. They were not there when the officers arrived, but the victim did see them in his vehicle and identified them to police. It was not immediately clear if anything had been stolen from inside the vehicle.
Both subjects were later located and arrested for breaking and entering, Thompson said. It was at this point that Baird apparently resisted, but no one was injured, Thompson added.
Breaking into and entering a motor vehicle is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.