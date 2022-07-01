Talladega man who shot into car, hitting victim multiple times, sentenced to 20 years

A Talladega man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after having previously pleaded guilty to assault in the first degree.
Rodrekas Monquez “Fosco” Cole, 31, was indicted for attempted murder, but pleaded down to the felony assault charge. He was sentenced Tuesday by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff.
The charge against Cole stemmed from an incident in Childersburg involving shooting a gun from his vehicle into a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu occupied by Lecedrick Crawford. There were also two small children in the car at the time.
Crawford was hit multiple times, but neither of the children were injured. Cole had apparently attempted to intervene in an argument leading up to the shooting.
Cole was also charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, but that charge was dismissed when pleaded guilty to assault.
According to information published at the time, Cole was on federal probation when he was arrested in December 2020 and posted bond.
He is alleged to have cut off his ankle monitor sometime after posting bond. He was located at an apartment in Childersburg by the U.S. Marshals and Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and was rearrested without further incident. He failed a drug test upon being arrested, according to information from the task force at the time.
It is unclear why Cole was on federal probation at the time. He has previous convictions in Talladega County for burglary in the third degree in 2011 and obstructing an investigation by using a false identity in 2015.
Cole was also a suspect in several shootings in Talladega in 2015, but does not appear to have been charged in any of those cases.
Cole pleaded guilty to the lesser included charge earlier this year.
Across the hall, Jacob Andrew Easterwood, 26, was sentenced to 115 months, split, with 18 months behind bars and 24 months probation for each of 10 counts of burglary in the third degree.
Easterwood has also previously pleaded guilty. He was sentenced Wednesday by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth, according to Assistant District Attorney Jake Argo. All sentences are concurrent.
Easterwood was arrested in December in Pell City on a warrant from the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. According to Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore, Easterwood was charged in a series of residential burglaries all over the north end of Talladega County between Nov. 18 and Dec. 3 of last year. The residences had Munford, Alpine and Talladega addresses, including locations in the Renfroe and Hepzibah communities.
Also in court this week:
—Woodruff sentenced Tara Dawn Bridges, 33, to 31 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, theft of property in the second degree and escape in the third degree in unrelated cases; all sentences are concurrent, Argo said.
—Woodruff sentenced Jacob Scott Calhoun, 29, to 32 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and nine months, suspended, for possession of drug paraphernalia.
—Woodruff sentenced Marcus Quntez Judkins, 30, to 36 months in prison for assault in the second degree.
—Woodruff sentenced Jeremy David Allan, 45, to six months, suspended, 24 months probation for theft of property in the fourth degree. Allan was indicted for theft of property in the first degree, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge after making some $4,000 in restitution.
—Woodruff sentenced William Rashad White, 29, to 22 months, split, 180 days incarceration and 24 months probation, for breaking into and entering a motor vehicle.
—Woodruff sentenced Daniel Heath Crowder, 30, to 20 years, split, five years to serve and 24 months probation for robbery in the first degree.
—Woodruff sentenced Mario Ricardo Hernandez, 49, to 66 months, split, 16 months to serve and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance. Hollingsworth sentenced Hernandez to 15 years, split, 12 months to serve and two years probation for obstruction of justice.
—Woodruff sentenced Randall Glenn Boatright, 32, to 52 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.
—Woodruff sentenced April Lynn Voiles, 36, to 90 days and 24 months probation for domestic violence in the third degree. Voiles was indicted for willful abuse of a child under the age of 18, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge.
—Woodruff sentenced James Deangelo Player, 44, to 56 months, split, 453 days incarcerated and two years probation for possession of a controlled substance, and six months, suspended, time served for possession of marijuana in the second degree and criminal trespass in the third degree.
—Woodruff sentenced Eric Ryan Rayfield. 32, to 67 months in prison for possession of a controlled substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm, and six months for possession of drug paraphernalia, with all sentences running concurrently.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Joseph Allen Cockrell, 46, to 81 months in prison for theft of property in the first degree.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Jacob Hunter Watts, 28, to 117 months, split, 18 months to serve and two years probation for breaking into and entering a motor vehicle.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Randy Todd Wiggins, 39, to 36 months, suspended, two years probation for possession of a controlled substance and 35 days, time served for possession of drug paraphernalia.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Jeffrey Scott Reed, 42, to 100 months, split, 18 months to serve and two years probation for theft of property in the third degree.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Lakeesha Chellise Keith, 48, to 100 months, split, 18 months to serve and 24 months probation for burglary in the third degree.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Madison W. Schoggins, 32, to 24 months, suspended, two years probation for possession of a controlled substance.
—Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from Timothy Edward Martin, 46, to distribution of a controlled substance. Martin will be sentenced in December.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Brenda C. Powell, 47, to two years, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.