Talladega man tries to flee on motorcycle, then on foot, and neither work

A Talladega man was arrested for receiving stolen property in the first degree while out on bond for the same charge.
According to Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore, Lawson Wayne Gardner, 46, was also charged with two counts of attempting to elude on April 22.
Gardner was allegedly driving a motorcycle with no license tag when he was spotted by Deputy Trey Love on the 275 Bypass near Renfroe Road. Love attempted to pull him over, and Gardner allegedly fled.
Gardner laid the motorcycle down near a power line on Concord Church Road and then attempted to flee on foot, Kilgore said. Deputy Lane Smith gave chase and caught him.
The motorcycle appeared to have been reported stolen in Lincoln, Kilgore said, and Gardner was charged with receiving stolen property.
This is the third time this year that Gardner has been charged with the same offense, Kilgore said. He was indicted earlier this year after being arrested for driving trucks stolen from two different businesses, according to court records.
Kilgore said bond in the newest receiving case was at $10,000, and bond in the attempting to elude cases was set at $5,000 each. In any case, Gardener will not be going anywhere, since the process of revoking his previous bond is also underway.
Receiving stolen property in the first degree is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison. Attempting to elude is a misdemeanor.