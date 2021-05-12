Talladega man told not to bother his ex-wife ... but he does

A Talladega man has been arrested and charged with felony violation of a protection from abuse order.
Billy Tanner Jr., 50, was arrested last Friday and given a $15,000 bond, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records. He posted bond and was released Saturday.
According to Talladega Police Detective Dennis McDaniel, Tanner is accused of calling his ex-wife and threatening her with physical harm over the phone, in violation of a court ordered protection from abuse order.
Violation of a protection from abuse order is normally a misdemeanor, but since Tanner has already violated the order at least twice, he is now facing a class C felony, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.