Talladega man to be sentenced on array of sex crimes

A Talladega man is facing 20 years in prison after admitting that there was more than enough evidence to convict him but without admitting guilt.
Logan Alexander Chartrand, 22, entered what are known as Alford pleas in five different cases involving the rape, sodomy or sexual abuse of minors Monday afternoon before Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth. Essentially, Chartrand and defense attorney Bill Barnett said they had reviewed the state’s evidence and agreed that, if the cases went to trial, Chartrand would be convicted. Chartrand consented to be punished by the court without ever admitting that he was guilty of the crimes he was accused of.
According to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, this is what is sometimes referred to as a best interest plea, And while the defendant does not admit guilt in a case like this, it really doesn’t matter, because Chartrand is still facing a day-for-day 20 year sentence, with no parole or good time credit, on each of the rape and sodomy cases, and 10 years day-for-day on each of the sexual abuse cases. Once he is released from prison, he will still be required to register, just like any other convicted sex offender.
Chartrand was first arrested in 2021 and was charged sexually abusing at least nine victims in the city of Talladega, Lincoln and in Talladega County. His victims were both boys and girls, but all of them were under 12. The youngest was a 3-year-old boy, the oldest was a 12-year-old girl.
He pleaded guilty in the first four cases in June. Giddens pointed out that in these cases Chartrand did not enter Alford pleas but entered straight guilty pleas, with admissions of guilt.
In almost all cases there were multiple counts involving the same victim and the same circumstance. In these cases, some of the charges had to be dismissed as mutually exclusive, meaning that they are simply different ways of charging the same offense.
For example, in the cases involving the Alford pleas Monday, Chartrand was charged with a total of six counts of first degree sodomy, four counts of first degree rape and five counts of first degree sexual abuse. Two of the sodomy counts and three of the sex abuse counts were dismissed as mutually exclusive.
Although the state and the defense have agreed that Chartrand will serve 20 years on each of the rape and sodomy cases and 10 years on each of the sex abuse cases, with all counts running concurrently, Hollingsworth has not officially sentenced him yet. During Monday’s hearing, Chartrand and Barnett requested a presentence investigation; Chartrand will be formally sentenced after that investigation is complete.
— Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Galen Wilson, 46, to two counts of promoting prison contraband.
— Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Myles Kellum, 36, to theft of property in the third degree.
— Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Derrick Johns, 34, to burglary in the third degree.