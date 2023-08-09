 Skip to main content
Talladega man to be sentenced on array of sex crimes

Logan Chartrand

 Courtesy photo

A Talladega man is facing 20 years in prison after admitting that there was more than enough evidence to convict him but without admitting guilt.

Logan Alexander Chartrand, 22, entered what are known as Alford pleas in five different cases involving the rape, sodomy or sexual abuse of minors Monday afternoon before Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth. Essentially, Chartrand and defense attorney Bill Barnett said they had reviewed the state’s evidence and agreed that, if the cases went to trial, Chartrand would be convicted. Chartrand consented to be punished by the court without ever admitting that he was guilty of the crimes he was accused of.