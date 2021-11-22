Talladega man shot on his front porch is expected to recover

A Talladega man who was shot on his front porch last week is still in the hospital but expected to recover, according to Talladega Police.
According to Captain Jeremy Faulkner, the victim is still at University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital but was listed in stable condition as of Monday afternoon.
The case remains under investigation, with few new details available.
The victim, a 30-year-old Black male, was sitting on the front porch of a residence on Broadway Avenue on Wednesday at about 3:30 p.m. At the time, Faulkner said the victim was taken to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center by private vehicle before police arrived. He was subsequently transported to UAB for treatment of gunshot wounds to his face and lower body.
There were multiple 7.62 shell casings recovered at the scene.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.