Talladega man shot on front porch, sustains multiple gunshot wounds

A Talladega man sustained multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon after being shot on his front porch on Broadway Avenue.
According to Captain Jeremy Faulkner, police were called to the residence at 311 Broadway at 3:30 p.m. after someone reported the shooting. The victim, described in the incident report as a 30-year-old Black male, had already been taken to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center by a private vehicle. He was later transferred to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to his face and lower body. Information on his condition was not available Thursday evening.
Officers on the scene recovered multiple 7.62 caliber shell casings from the scene. There were no listed suspects in the case as of Thursday evening.
The victim’s name had not been released by police Thursday.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.