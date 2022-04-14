Talladega man shot at, kicked by women

Talladega Police are investigating a fight and a shooting incident that damaged an automobile on Saturday afternoon.
The timeline is somewhat unclear, but according to an incident and offense report, officers first responded to an altercation involving several people on Stephen J. White Memorial Blvd. at about 3:30 Saturday afternoon.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the victim, a 43-year-old male, said he had been attacked by several females who hit and kicked him. The victim got into his car and attempted to drive away.
One of the females fired at least two shots from a 9 mm handgun, with one shot entering through the car’s rear windshield and exiting through the front windshield.
Thompson said that the driver was not injured by the bullet but did complain of minor injuries from the previous assault.
The victim claimed not to know why the women assaulted him in the first place, he added.