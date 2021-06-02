Talladega man shoots into unoccupied truck, goes to jail

A Talladega man is being held on a $7,500 bond after being arrested and charged with shooting into an unoccupied vehicle last month.
Keaton Roger Calhoun, 44, was arrested by Talladega Police Tuesday and remained behind bars Wednesday evening, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.
Police Lt. Jimmy Thompson said the shooting incident began as a domestic conflict earlier in the day between Calhoun and his ex-girlfriend. Thompson said Calhoun believed that the victim in the case had started a relationship with his ex-girlfriend, although it was not immediately clear if this was true.
The victim was at the WesCo Candy Corner Convenience store on Fort Lashley Avenue at 11:25 a.m. May 28, Thompson said. While he was inside paying for his gas, Calhoun is accused of firing one shot into the driver’s side door of the victim’s 2006 black Ford F-150 pickup truck. There was no one inside the vehicle at the time.
Bond in the case was set by Magistrate Leslie Carr.
Shooting into an unoccupied vehicle is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by up to 10 years in prison.