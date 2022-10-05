Talladega man serving time for manslaughter conviction is denied parole

A Talladega man serving 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in 2017 has been denied parole.
Rodericious Lashoun Octavious Lee, 26, was charged with murder in the shooting death of Aldrick J. Garrett, 23, on the 800 block of Scott Street in Talladega in July 2015. Garrett survived long enough to go to Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega via NorthStar Ambulance, and from there to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital by helicopter. He died of his wounds at UAB.
Lee was arrested for murder about two months later, and indicted on that charge in February 2016. He pleaded guilty to the lesser included charge of manslaughter in January 2017.
He was sentenced to 20 years in prison in March 2017 by former Circuit Judge Bo Hollingsworth.
According to court records and the state department of corrections, Lee never posted bond after he was arrested, and was given 580 days of jail credit at his sentencing.
Garrett, the victim in the case, is the son of Talladega author and poet Marshall Pope, who testified at Lee’s hearing before the state Board of Pardons and Paroles Sept. 29. Pope opposed the parole, along with Doris Hancock of Victims of Crime and Leniency and Jackie Fowler of the state Attorney General’s Office also spoke in opposition.
According to the board’s web site, no one spoke in favor of parole.
Including his jail credit time, Lee has served a little over seven years of his 20 year sentence.
His next parole hearing is set for September 2027.