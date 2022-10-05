 Skip to main content
Talladega man serving time for manslaughter conviction is denied parole

A Talladega man serving 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in 2017 has been denied parole.

Rodericious Lashoun Octavious Lee, 26, was charged with murder in the shooting death of Aldrick J. Garrett, 23, on the 800 block of Scott Street in Talladega in July 2015. Garrett survived long enough to go to Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega via NorthStar Ambulance, and from there to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital by helicopter. He died of his wounds at UAB.