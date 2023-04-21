Talladega man sentenced to 20 years for traffic deaths

A Talladega man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday morning by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth after pleading guilty to two counts of manslaughter.
Jon Patrick Duke Jr., 35, was denied probation in both cases, according to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens.
Duke was involved in a two-vehicle wreck on Alabama 77 near the Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative on July 19, 2019, that killed Dominique Christina Stevenson, 26, of Talladega. Stevenson was about eight months pregnant at the time of the incident. According to the woman’s obituary, the child was going to be a boy that she planned to name Kylan Blaise Dorman.
Duke was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe northbound when he drove through the median (which is 20 to 30 feet wide at that point), over a drainage ditch and into oncoming traffic on the other side of the highway, Giddens said.
Duke struck the Hyundai Sonata that Stevenson was driving head-on. Giddens said Duke’s toxicology report showed benzodiazepines (a class of drug that includes Xanax and Klonopin) and methamphetamine in his system at the time of the wreck.
Duke and a passenger were also injured during the accident. Duke was arrested for failure to pay child support not long after the accident and was served with the manslaughter warrants while he was in jail on those charges.
Also Tuesday, Hollingsworth sentenced:
— DeMarco Gamble to 60 months, split, 24 months in community corrections and 24 months probation for two counts of distribution of a controlled substance.
— Cathy Darlene Hall, 97 months, suspended, two years probation and 232 days in jail for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, respectively.
— Nicholas Dobbs, 36 months, suspended, two years probation and 435 days in jail, respectively for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Daniel Grayson Borrie, 45 months, split, with 19 months in community corrections on each of five counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.
— Amanda Lee Church, 24 months, suspended, two years probation on each of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and 187 days in jail for possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Author McGuire, 10 years, split, 14 months to serve and 10 months probation for violating the sex offender registration and notification act. Giddens said McGuire has two prior felony convictions.
— Melvin Reeves, 60 months, split, 24 months community corrections for possession of a controlled substance.
— Kimberley Wilson. Five years, suspended, two years probation for chemical endangerment of a minor.
— Kenneth Purvis, 40 months, suspended, two years probation for each of two counts of receiving stolen property in the first degree. Giddens said the property in question was two utility trailers.
— Wayne Lamar Strong, 120 months, split, 18 months to serve and two years probation for theft of property in the third degree involving a utility trailer. Giddens said Strong has 25 prior felony convictions.
— Jessie Allison, 24 months, suspended, two years probation for possession of a controlled substance plus 16 days in jail for possession of a controlled substance.
— Joshua Holder, 24 months, suspended, two years probation for possession of a controlled substance and 191 days in jail for possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Corey Brent Evitts, 60 months, split, 24 months to serve for possession of a controlled substance and 121 days in jail for possession of drug paraphernalia.