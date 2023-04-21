 Skip to main content
Talladega man sentenced to 20 years for traffic deaths

Jon Patrick Duke Jr.

A Talladega man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday morning by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth after pleading guilty to two counts of manslaughter.

Jon Patrick Duke Jr., 35, was denied probation in both cases, according to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens.