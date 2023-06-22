 Skip to main content
Talladega man pleads guilty to sexually abusing four boys

Logan Chartrand

Logan Chartrand

 Courtesy photo

A Talladega man accused of sexually abusing numerous children has pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

Logan Alexander Chartrand, 22, is still facing charges of first degree rape, first degree sodomy and sexual abuse of a child in cases involving five more victims.