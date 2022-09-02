 Skip to main content
Talladega man out on bond lands back in jail after failing a drug test

Tra’Mndez Jayquan “Trey Savage” Lynch

A Talladega man who was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle earlier this year is back in jail after failing to appear for, and ultimately failing, a court-ordered drug test.

Tra’Mndez Jayquan “Trey Savage” Lynch, 21, is accused of firing multiple gunshots into a white Toyota Camry on Tenney Street in Talladega on Jan. 28, wounding a passenger in the vehicle but not hitting the driver. Talladega Police were notified of the shooting by emergency room staff at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega, where the victim was initially taken for treatment. He was later taken to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital, where he received further treatment and was released after several days.