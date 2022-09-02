Talladega man out on bond lands back in jail after failing a drug test

A Talladega man who was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle earlier this year is back in jail after failing to appear for, and ultimately failing, a court-ordered drug test.
Tra’Mndez Jayquan “Trey Savage” Lynch, 21, is accused of firing multiple gunshots into a white Toyota Camry on Tenney Street in Talladega on Jan. 28, wounding a passenger in the vehicle but not hitting the driver. Talladega Police were notified of the shooting by emergency room staff at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega, where the victim was initially taken for treatment. He was later taken to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital, where he received further treatment and was released after several days.
Lynch turned himself in in May and posted a $15,000 bond. Occasional drug tests were a condition of the bond.
According to court records, Lynch failed to appear in court for a drug test in June and a new arrest warrant was issued.
According to Talladega Police Chief Diane Thomas, Lynch was pulled over by a patrol officer Aug. 30 by a patrol officer on Broadway Avenue for not wearing a seatbelt. The officer ran his Social Security number and arrested him on the outstanding warrant.
The drug test came back positive for Suboxone, Oxycodone, opiates and marijuana, according to court documents.
Lynch was arresteed in Calhoun County in February in connection with the death Jeffrey A. Brodeur during a robbery. Court documents in that case indicate that the charges were dropped about a month later, however.
Shooting into an occupied vehicle is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 20 years in prison.