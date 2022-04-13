Talladega man left brain dead following shooting

Talladega Police responded to shots fired on Howard Street just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, in a case that will likely result in the city’s third homicide in less than a month.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle off the side of the road against the curb. According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, there was a male subject inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head. He was subsequently identified as Jahaiem Embry, 19, of Talladega.
Embry was still alive and was airlifted to the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital.
According to Talladega County Deputy Coroner Joshua Vincent, Embry was declared brain dead at 11:47 a.m. Wednesday at UAB.
Thompson said numerous shell casings were recovered near the scene of the shooting, and included 9 mm, .40 caliber and 7.62s.
“Any information from the public is appreciated, including anyone who will contact the police department with home video surveillance or any cell phone video that they can offer to assist in the investigation,” Thompson said.
The first homicide of 2022 was the killing of Oderious Tre’quan Jemison, 25, on March 17. Jemison died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, and his body was also found inside his car, this time on Stephen J. White Memorial Blvd. Several 7.62 shell casings were recovered from the scene. Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama has offered at $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in the case.
The second homicide took place April 2 on Avenue H, near Knoxville Homes. At about 10:47 p.m., a patrol officer heard shots and found 14-year-old Jeremiah Ra’Shad Curry in the passenger seat, again with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
It was not entirely clear Wednesday if or how the three cases are related.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave anonymous tips through the city’s website at www.talladega.com.
Information can also be left with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at (334) 215-STOP (7867), or download the P3-tips app. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers can also be reached using their toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.