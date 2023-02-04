 Skip to main content
Talladega man killed in Renfroe Road crash

A two-vehicle accident on Renfroe Road Friday afternoon claimed the life of a Talladega man and injured an Alpine woman, according to a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Xzavier D. McGinnis, 25, was driving a 1999 Honda Accord on Renfroe Road at 6:16 p.m. Friday when he collided head-on with a 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by Mallory A. Barnes, 36, of Alpine.