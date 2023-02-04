Talladega man killed in Renfroe Road crash

A two-vehicle accident on Renfroe Road Friday afternoon claimed the life of a Talladega man and injured an Alpine woman, according to a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Xzavier D. McGinnis, 25, was driving a 1999 Honda Accord on Renfroe Road at 6:16 p.m. Friday when he collided head-on with a 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by Mallory A. Barnes, 36, of Alpine.
McGinnis was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, according to ALEA, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Barnes was injured at the scene and was transported to an area hospital, according to the report.
No information on her condition was available Saturday afternoon.
“Nothing further is available as troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate,” the release says.