Talladega man jailed on SORNA violation charge

A Talladega man just released from prison is back behind bars after failing to register as a sex offender.

Joshua Lamar English, 31, was convicted of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 in Talladega County in 2012 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2013. According to court records, he got out sometime in 2022, failed to register and was sent back to prison. He was released from the state Department of Corrections for a second time in May.