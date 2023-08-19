Talladega man jailed on SORNA violation charge

A Talladega man just released from prison is back behind bars after failing to register as a sex offender.
Joshua Lamar English, 31, was convicted of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 in Talladega County in 2012 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2013. According to court records, he got out sometime in 2022, failed to register and was sent back to prison. He was released from the state Department of Corrections for a second time in May.
According to Talladega Police Lt. Dennis McDaniel, English did not register with Talladega Police at all, even though he was actually living in the city limits upon his release. Court documents show that the house where he was staying, with his mother, was by law too close to day care center, so he would not have been able to live there anyway.
English’s bond on the failure to register charge is set at $7,500, but according to Talladega County Metro Jail records, he is still on probation and will likely be revoked again.
Violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act is a Class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.