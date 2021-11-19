Talladega man indicted in connection with sex abuse case

A Talladega man has been indicted by a grand jury in connection with the molesting of two children in the Lincoln area between September 2018 and September 2020.
Rufus Edward Willis Jr., 61, has been charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12, one count of rape in the first degree and one count of sodomy in the first degree. Willis was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies on Wednesday and was released on bonds totaling $200,000 on Thursday.
According to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, Willis’s alleged victims are a girl who is now 7 years old and a boy who is now 5. The victims were ages 5 and 3 when the abuse allegedly began.
The victims’ father reported the abuse to the Lincoln Police Department, who conducted the investigation, Giddens said. The children were interviewed at Palmer Place.
The evidence was submitted to a grand jury, who returned the indictment earlier this week.
Rape in the first degree and sodomy in the first degree are both class A felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
Sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.