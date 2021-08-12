Talladega man indicted for attempted murder in connection with shooting into an occupied car

TALLADEGA — A Talladega man has been indicted for attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle stemming from an incident in Childersburg in 2020.
Rodrekas Monquez “Fosco” Cole, 30, was on the arraignment docket for Wednesday, but had his case continued, according to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens.
According to the indictment, Cole is accused of shooting a gun from his vehicle into a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu occupied by Lecedrick Crawford. Giddens said there were also two small children in the car at the time.
Crawford was hit multiple times, Giddens added. Neither of the children were injured.
According to information published at the time, Cole was arrested in December 2020 and posted bond. He also appears to have been on federal probation at the time. Sometime after posting bond, he allegedly cut off his ankle monitor. He was located at an apartment in Childersburg by the U.S. Marshals and Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and was rearrested without further incident. He failed a drug test upon being arrested, according to information from the task force at the time.
It is unclear why Cole was on federal probation at the time. He has previous convictions in Talladega County for burglary in the third degree in 2011 and obstructing an investigation by using a false identity in 2015.
Cole was also a suspect in several shootings in Talladega in 2015, but does not appear to have been charged in any of those cases.
Also in court this week,
—Rickey Jones Calhoun, 55, waived arraignment on his indictment for domestic violence assault in the first degree. According to Giddens, Calhoun is accused of beating the mother of his children with his fists hard enough to detach the victim’s retina, and eventually cause her to lose the eye.
—Accepted a youthful offender application for Talladega resident indicted for rape in the first degree and sex abuse in the first degree; Giddens said the indictment alleges forcible compulsion; at the time of the alleged rape, the defendant was 16 years old and the victim was 12.
—John F. Ford, 65, waived arraignment for robbery in the first degree of the Always Money Store on East Battle Street in 2020. Ford is accused of demanding cash with a box cutter, but ended up leaving empty handed.
—Jonathan Elliot Hess, 37, waived arraignment on an indictment for enticing, travelling to meet a child for sexual purposes and electronic solicitation of a child. The victim in the case is a 14-year-old boy, Giddens said. Hess also has at least three appeals of misdemeanor convictions from municipal court pending in circuit court.
—Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth sentenced Charles Rush Brown, 52, to 15 years, reverse split, 24 months probation and 18 months in prison for violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notication Act.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Stephen Casey Howell, 35, to 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Kara Victoria Cox, 36, to 65 months in prison, split, eight months to serve and 24 months probation in each of two cases of possession of a controlled substance.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Tonja Suzanne Rigdon, 49, to 36 months, suspended, 24 months probation for theft of property in the first degree.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Cassandra Lynn Gordon, 26, to 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and six days in jail for possession of drug paraphernalia.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Daniel Shane Reeves, 42, to 10 years, split, 24 months in prison and 24 months probation and 15 years, split, 24 months in prison and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, respectively. Misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Christopher Lynn Harvell, 30, to 36 months, suspended, 24 months probation for burglary in the third degree and 134 days in jail for attempting to elude law enforcement and carrying a pistol without a permit.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Dustin Langley Pierce, 29, to 90 months in prison for theft of property in the first degree.
—Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from Kenneth Ray Griffin, 47, for SORNA violation.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Dillon Bradley Vincent, 26, to 60 months in prison for breaking into and entering a vehicle and receiving stolen property in the first degree. Giddens said that when Griffin was arrested, he was driving a stolen vehicle that he had recently painted the interior of blue.
—Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Toney Maurice Keith, 46, to possession of a controlled substance, trespassing and resisting arrest.
—Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Angela Dawn Williams, 31, to possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia, and sentenced her to 32 months, suspended, 24 months probation for the felony and six months in jail for each of the misdemeanors.
—Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Robert Russell Anderson, 49, to possession of a controlled substance.
—Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Sandreka D. Phillips, 27, to possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a permit.
—Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Brandon O’Brian Kennedy, 37, to robbery in the third degree. Giddens said Kennedy had been indicted for robbery in the first degree but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge. The charges stem from an incident where a victim at a motel in Sylacauga was robbed of $2.
—Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Bakari Sharrod Swain, 43, to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
—Woodruff continued the case against Samuel Wiggins Jr., the former Talladega High School teacher and coach charged with producing porn with minors The case against Wiggins is scheduled to come up again in September, Giddens said.
—Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Howard Joseph Rodgers, 30, to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.