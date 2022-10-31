 Skip to main content
Talladega man in prison in connection with 2006 death will get parole hearing

Fletcher Embry

A Talladega man who pleaded guilty to reckless murder in late 2007 will have a hearing before the state Board of Pardons and Paroles on Tuesday.

Fletcher Embry, 56, pleaded guilty to killing Danny Levelle Horn, 44, by running over him with a car while Embry was intoxicated and possibly involved in a drag race on Alabama 34. He was sentenced to 24 years in prison by former Circuit Judge Julian King in December, 2007.