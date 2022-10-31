Talladega man in prison in connection with 2006 death will get parole hearing

A Talladega man who pleaded guilty to reckless murder in late 2007 will have a hearing before the state Board of Pardons and Paroles on Tuesday.
Fletcher Embry, 56, pleaded guilty to killing Danny Levelle Horn, 44, by running over him with a car while Embry was intoxicated and possibly involved in a drag race on Alabama 34. He was sentenced to 24 years in prison by former Circuit Judge Julian King in December, 2007.
Horne was working at Stemley Auto Sales and Service on Alabama 34 on the afternoon of Aug. 5, 2006. Embry, driving a 1992 Honda Accord, hit Horne while the latter was either getting into or getting out of a pickup truck on the lot. He was struck hard enough that both legs were severed at the knees.
Embry went on to strike several other vehicles that were also parked on the lot. He was found unconscious behind the wheel, with several empty beer cans inside the car with him. Witnesses reported seeing Embry appearing to race with someone driving a purple El Camino up and down 34 not long before the accident.
The driver of the El Camino was eventually located and questioned, but was not charged with anything in connection with Horne’s death.
Embry was taken to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega, where he was treated and released, then arrested on a charge of manslaughter.
That charge was upgraded to murder by a grand jury, and Embry was arraigned on the more serious charge at the end of 2006. His bond was revoked after he came to court visibly intoxicated on at least two occasions before pleading guilty.
According to information published at the time, Horne was a former member of the Alabama National Guard who worked for his father at the car dealership. He was survived by his wife, Cheryl Ann Horne of Lincoln and a daughter, Juanita L. Horne, as well as his mother and one sister.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Embry is serving his sentence in the Loxley Community Work Center. He was first eligible for parole in February, although he does not appear to have had a hearing at that time.