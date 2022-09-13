Talladega man held on charges of criminal incest, failure to pay child support

A Talladega man is being held on a $102,000 bond after being arrested and charged with criminal incest and failure to pay child support.
Anthony Joseph Ferreira, 39, was arrested on the former charge by Talladega Police in August, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.
According to Police Chief Diane Thomas, police got an anonymous tip that Ferreira had been carrying on a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl who was related to him by blood or marriage. Further information regarding the victim is being withheld to shield her identity.
The alleged abuse took place between February and August.
Jail records indicate that Ferreira may have been delinquent in making child support payments as far back as 2007.
Criminal incest is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.