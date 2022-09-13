 Skip to main content
Talladega man held on charges of criminal incest, failure to pay child support

Handcuffs crime teaser

Photo: Special to Consolidated Publishing

A Talladega man is being held on a $102,000 bond after being arrested and charged with criminal incest and failure to pay child support.

Anthony Joseph Ferreira, 39, was arrested on the former charge by Talladega Police in August, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.