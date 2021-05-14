Talladega man finds stealing air conditioners isn't the cool thing to do

A Talladega man has been charged with burglary in the first degree and theft of property in the first degree stemming from an incident on Stemley Bridge Road in February.
Billy Irvin Jr., 43, is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a bond of $22,500. He remained behind bars Thursday evening.
Irvin is accused of stealing two air conditioners from Broadband Solutions on Stemley Bridge Road on Feb. 5 of this year. He is also accused of damaging a roll-up door, going inside and stealing two air handlers, two thermostats, various copper tubes, condensers and other metal items and did extensive damage to an ADT security system.
The burglar was gone when police responded to an alarm call, but the security cameras did capture images of the truck he was in.
According to Detective Jeremy Faulkner, Irvin was in a borrowed vehicle at the time of the burglary. He returned the vehicle to its owner with the stolen items still in it. The truck used in the theft and burglary was later located, and the owner said he had loaned it to Irvin.
A short time later, Irvin was spotted driving on Jackson Trace Road and was pulled over. There was drug paraphernalia and burglar's tools in the car, and the officers determined that Irvin had at least five warrants in St. Clair County, and arrested him those warrants.
“He’s been in jail in St. Clair County ever since,” Faulkner said.
Irvin has been arrested and been convicted in other cases involving air conditioner theft as well.
Burglary in the third degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
Theft of property in the first degree is a class B felony, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.