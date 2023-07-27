 Skip to main content
Talladega man facing robbery, drug charges

Santini Hunter

A Talladega man who had been in federal custody is back in the Talladega County Metro Jail pending robbery and drug charges at the state level.

Santini Bryshad Hunter, 32, was out on bond on an armed robbery charge in 2021 when he allegedly sold fake drugs to a federal agent.