Talladega man facing robbery, drug charges

A Talladega man who had been in federal custody is back in the Talladega County Metro Jail pending robbery and drug charges at the state level.
Santini Bryshad Hunter, 32, was out on bond on an armed robbery charge in 2021 when he allegedly sold fake drugs to a federal agent.
According to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Commander Mike Roberson, agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and the task force conducted an undercover buy from Hunter two years ago.
“But it was fake dope,” Roberson said. “He just took the money and ran.”
Hunter was taken into federal custody shortly afterward. “But apparently they decided not to bring federal charges, so they sent him back here,” Roberson said Wednesday.
The robbery charge stems from an incident at Benny’s At Six Points in late 2020. According to information released by Talladega police at the time, Hunter was one of two individuals that entered the store in December 2020. While the second suspect robbed the till and held the cashier at gunpoint, Hunter allegedly began beating on two gaming machines inside the store with a crowbar. He was eventually able to break one of the machines open and he and the his accomplice stole the money out of it and fled. The robbery was caught on video and Hunter was identified fairly quickly.
Hunter has several previous felony convictions in Talladega County, most recently for theft of property in 2017. He was sentenced to 90 months in prison on that case.
Robbery in the first degree is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison. Manufacture of imitation controlled substances is a Class A misdemeanor in Alabama, punishable by up to a year in jail.